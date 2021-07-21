Kids Hour at the Orlando Cat Café has returned in partnership with Read to Sydney and the Kiwanis Club of Clermont.
The program takes place from 4-5 p.m., Wednesdays
Kids Hours is for children 12 and under and includes cat play time, reading with cats, and a take-home craft project.
Children are also encouraged to take a free book home from Read to Sydney and Kiwanis Club of Clermont’s lending library.
Since 2011, Read to Sydney has encouraged children to read, “One tail at a time,” using therapy dogs in settings such as schools, libraries, and other community events.
The partnership with the Orlando Cat Café has allowed Read to Sydney to expand into the feline side and all organizations are excited about the partnership and inspiring children to read.
WANT TO GO?
Cost is $8 per person and reservations are highly recommended, which can be made at: www.orlandocatcafe.com. Donations of new books are always welcome and can be dropped off at the Orlando Cat Café, 532 Cagan Park Ave. Suite 202.