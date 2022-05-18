Age certainly hasn’t mellowed the Kids in the Hall. The freewheeling Canadian comedy geniuses are as fearless and shameless as ever in the eight new episodes of their self-titled sketch comedy series. Why did it take more than a quarter-century to get a sixth season of The Kids in the Hall?
“We never really thought that we could do sketch comedy again because we thought, ‘How could we improve? We can’t really touch what we’ve done,’” says Scott Thompson, whose groundbreaking gay raconteur Buddy Cole is among several memorable characters making a return appearance.
But as Thompson, Dave Foley, Bruce McCulloch, Kevin McDonald and Mark McKinney took their classic material on the road, they began writing new sketches. Says McKinney, who recently starred on the sitcom Superstore, “We were going, ‘God, it would be fun to put this up.’”
The Kids in the Hall, Season 6, Fridays, Prime Video; The Kids in the Hall: Comedy Punks, Documentary Premiere, Friday, May 20, Prime Video