“Kilroy Was Here” became a symbol of Americans fighting in World War II. His unique face with that long nose peeking over a wall was seen by many a service man and woman all over the world. But where and how did it start, and was there a real Kilroy behind the design?
In 1946, the American Transit Association decided to find out if there was in fact a “real” Kilroy. Almost 40 men tried to claim that honor, but only James Kilroy of Halifax, Massachusetts, could prove that he was the real “Kilroy.”
James Kilroy was a shipyard inspector, and his job was to check that all rivets were properly installed in a ship’s hull. To ensure that evidence of his inspection was not removed (double inspection meant double pay for the riveters), he started marking his work with a funny character and the phrase, “Kilroy was here!”
Because of the rush to get ships into the war effort, the interiors often were not painted, and the sailors could see his markings on those ships. They were the first to start copying his mark. Soon American soldiers started using it, and Kilroy got to travel the world. He even made it to the wall outside Osama Bin Laden’s compound in the 21st century.
Charles Osgood, the host of CBS Sunday Morning for 22 years, edited a book about “Kilroy Was Here,” and it is part of the collection housed in the Quonset Hut at Clermont’s Historic Village. Because of the pandemic, this and other books are not on display, but a great deal of other World War Two memorabilia is, as well as a Kilroy drawing.
The Historic Village is located at 490 West Avenue in Clermont. The Village is open every Saturday and Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m., and admission is free.
