Imagine drinking beer with Paul Newman, chatting with John Wayne, and having tea with Walt Disney. Well, Kim Kahana has done both of those things and much more, including working as Charles Bronson’s stunt double for 20 years.
This 38-year resident of Groveland started his life very simply in Hawaii, but fate had a lot more in store for him. After serving in the Korean War, Kahana found himself in California. One day he took a co-worker for an acting interview and before he knew it, he had been hired as an advisor for the movie “The Wild Ones” starring Marlon Brando, based solely on the leathers he was wearing that day.
And so it began. He quickly became one of the most well-known stuntmen in Hollywood.
Stunt work pays very well because it is so dangerous. Kahana’s philosophy was simple.
“I did whatever the director asked,” he said. This attitude made him a millionaire before he was 35. Not bad for a boy who only went as far as the third grade in school and who could read very little. He went on to become a stunt coordinator, a producer, and a director. He also served on executive committees overseeing the stunt industry.
At age of 58 he packed up and moved across the country to Groveland, where he established Kahana’s Stunt and Film School.
Now, 93, Kahana cannot do everything he used to do, but that hasn’t stopped him from teaching and from still doing things, such as driving a special car on just two wheels, which, he admitted, he had recently done.
Donna DiGennaro handles news releases for the Clermont Historical Society.