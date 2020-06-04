Pinecrest Four Corners Academy (PFC) celebrated its first kindergarten graduation last Wednesday at Epic Theaters’ parking lot located in Clermont. The event featured a vehicle parade and a movie recorded by the students. It also highlighted the non-traditional school year the kids had.
To comply with COVID 19 prevention guidelines, families stayed inside their vehicles at all times.
“This school year started with the ‘bang’ of visiting Sea World our first day of school,” said Jorge Rivas, school director. “I am lucky that I am the principal of a great staff that is willing to teach no matter the challenges they face.”
PFC was a pioneer in virtual learning among schools in Central Florida. With 96% of the students enrolled, the school started virtual learning on March 23.