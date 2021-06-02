Seven Kiwanis Club of Clermont Key Club members from East Ridge High School, South Lake High School, Hope Preparatory Academy and Montverde Academy each have been awarded $2,500 scholarships this year, for a total of $17,500 awarded.
The South Lake High School graduates are Charita Budram, Savannah McGregor and Ashlee Holder. In addition, Maddison Borns from East Ridge High School, Angel Herring from Hope Preparatory Academy and Montverde Academy graduates Alia Rodriguez and Amber Morgan were recognized.
Kiwanis Key Club is a student-led, high school Kiwanis-sponsored organization. Members make the community a better place through service projects. In doing so, members grow as individuals and as leaders by answering the call to lead, summoning the courage to engage and develop the heart to serve, according to the organization.
“The Kiwanis Club of Clermont would like to thank the community and our partners for making another scholarship season a successful season,” the club said in a prepared statement.