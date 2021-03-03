Kiwanis Club of Clermont continued its celebration of local students in January through its Terrific Kids program, visiting New Hope Christian Academy, in Minneola, and Real Life Christian Academy in Clermont.
Terrific Kids is a character-building program that recognizes students for modifying their behavior in positive ways. The program encourages youngsters to become the best version of themselves. Kids determine what being terrific means to them, then develop their own goals and use peer mentoring to hold themselves accountable for the actions they take each week.
