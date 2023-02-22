Whetro accepts a check

Building Blocks Ministries Executive Director Paula Whetro accepts a check from the Clermont Kiwanis Club. Presenting her the check this past Feb. 7 is Chuck Seaver.

 PHOTO COURTESY KIWANIS CLUB OF CLERMONT

The Kiwanis Club of Clermont proudly supports Building Blocks Ministries, Inc., an organization that empowers adults with developmental disabilities to dream, believe in themselves and engage in training designed to support individual achievements.

