The Kiwanis Club of Clermont proudly supports Building Blocks Ministries, Inc., an organization that empowers adults with developmental disabilities to dream, believe in themselves and engage in training designed to support individual achievements.
Kiwanis Club donates to Building Blocks Ministries
- Special to the News Leader
