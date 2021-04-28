Congratulations to Thomas Battisto, who has been named Kiwanis Club of Clermont member of the month.
“Thom has not only been a huge asset to our club but he also directs and operates his own non-profit organization, Read to Sydney,” the club said. “Thom has dedicated his time to children with reading difficulties by utilizing specially trained dogs as comfort tools to children while they improve their reading skills.”
According to the club, several thousand books were distributed to children throughout South Lake County during the pandemic lockdown in last year’s school session, through a partnership between the two organizations.