Kiwanis Club of Clermont recently welcomed three new members to its growing club.
Michele Pines is an area real estate agent and brings a great deal of civic experience to the club. Michele also is a City of Clermont Council member.
Greg Amann brings a great deal of fundraising and event organization skills to the club. He is also a local business owner and lifelong resident of Clermont.
Tim Murry is a native of Clermont and has served on many community projects, including the Christian Men in Action and the Boys and Girls Club of South Lake County. Murry is serving his first term as the city’s mayor.
In addition, the club hosted Brian Keith Broadway at its April 13 meeting. The guest speaker is a passionate advocate for the homeless adults and children in the South Lake County area and shared information on efforts to support them.
According to the club, Broadway has worked long and hard to create programs that allow people to get back on their feet through affordable housing programs and applicable educational methods that teach life skills and much more. Check out findfeedrestore.com for more information.