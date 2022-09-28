Central Florida Dreamplex Executive Director Cameron Gomes was the guest presenter at the Sept. 13 meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Clermont.
In his presentation, Gomes provided an update of programs and early learning education at the Dreamplex, which is a center for therapy, fitness, recreation and sports designed specifically for individuals with physical and or intellectual disabilities.
The Kiwanis Club of Clermont will be partnering with Dreamplex this school year to begin a new Kiwanis of Clermont Terrific Kids program geared towards the center’s Early Learner Education program.