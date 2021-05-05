At a recent Kiwanis Club of Clermont meeting, members of the Lincoln Park South Lake Alliance gave a presentation on their goals for the community.
The presentation by Sharon Keys and Paula Hoisington focused on the preservation of Clermont Elementary School, a building previously known as Lincoln Park School and located on Bloxam Avenue that’s slated to be closed in 2023, with a relocation to the new Aurelia Cole Academy on East Avenue.
The alliance was established as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in July 2020 to formalize efforts started by community members who formed the Lincoln Park Impact Committee.
The alliance’s goal is for the school building to remain in the community and function as a center for education and the arts. The center would provide employment training/entrepreneurship, arts and recreation to all of South Lake.
In addition, the Kiwanis club recently welcomed its newest member, Michelle Delaney. A longtime resident of Clermont, Delaney has been active in the community at many levels, including business ownership and service to civic organizations.
Interested in learning more about the Kiwanis Club of Clermont and how it works to serve children and community in the South Lake County area? Join one of the weekly meetings held each Tuesday at the Golden Corral, Clermont, at 11:30 a.m. or an evening session held the fourth Tuesday of each month at IHOP, Clermont, at 5:30 p.m.