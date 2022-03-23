Karan Wiltshire, aka ‘The Scholarship Lady,’ was the guest speaker at a recent Kiwanis Club of South Lake luncheon.
In her presentation, Wiltshire made it known that scholarships are everywhere, but that a person needs to know where to look. For example, some scholarships are needs based and some are academics based, but there are many that are not.
She emphasized the importance of learning the facts. Wiltshire stated The Scholarship Lady, which is a nonprofit, offers free workshops for middle school, high school and college students.
ABOUT THE SCHOLARSHIP LADY
The Scholarship Lady is a non-profit corporation whose sole purpose is to assist students achieve a debt-free degree. Their focus is multilevel approach:
1. Helping students and parents develop financial literacy and realistic expectations regarding college costs and how to reduce them;
2. Enhancing and providing pathways to build each student’s winning resume!;
3. Coaching students and parents about when, where and how to apply and qualify for scholarships.
To learn more, visit: the_scholarshiplady on Instagram; The Scholarship Lady on Facebook; or email: thescholarshipladyfl@gmail.com
ABOUT THE KIWANIS CLUB OF SOUTH LAKE
The Kiwanis Club of South Lake meets7:30 A.M., every Thursday at the Citrus Tower Conference Center, 2757 Citrus Tower Boulevard. visit: kcosl.org, or Kiwanis.org
Jennifer Ganley handles news information for the Kiwanis Club of South Lake.