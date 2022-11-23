The Kiwanis Club of South Lake recently received notification it had won the Legacy of Play contest, in which it will receive $25,000 of free playground equipment that will go toward the construction of the Clermont Inclusive Playground.
“We are thrilled to announce that we won $25,000 of free playground equipment for the community,” said KCOSL President Jennifer Ganley. “We were informed during a zoom meeting. Our committee chairs, Mike and Cheryl Henleben found out via a Zoom call with the judges, Landscape Structures Inc. (the company providing the equipment) and a representative from Kiwanis International.”
Naturally, club members are joyful.
“The Kiwanis Club of South Lake is overjoyed to have won the Legacy of Play competition. We were up against many other clubs that had the vision and the need for playgrounds in their own communities,” said Ganley. “We don’t take this win lightly, and we will continue to work hard to secure the remainder of the funding needed to make this playground a reality. We want every child here in South Lake County to have a place to play, to laugh, and to just be a kid.”
TIME TO ROLL UP THE SLEEVE
While the City of Clermont and South Lake County have many beautiful parks and playgrounds, one thing that is missing is inclusive playground equipment where children with disabilities can play alongside their able-bodied peers in a fun and social environment.
At an inclusive playground, the boy in a wheelchair can feel like a champion when he feels the wind on his face the thrill of movement on an inclusive merry-go-round that he can ride with his sister, said Ganley. “The little girl with sensory issues can feel like a champion when she finds a cool beat on the drum set.
One parent knows exactly what that is all about, and is exultant.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled that the Kiwanis Club of South Lake secured the $25,000 grant towards inclusive equipment,” said Sarah Klosterman. “This is just the beginning, and we won’t stop helping and supporting the Kiwanis Club in their vision to include everyone.”
She is the mother of Kylie Klosterman, whose story appeared on the front page of the News Leader this past Sept. 14. In the article, written by Ganley, Kylie, who is an 8 year old in third grade, was born missing the XQ22 chromosome and is one of only six children in the genetic database known with this condition; a condition so rare it doesn’t even have a name. Due to the missing chromosome, Kylie is non-verbal and confined to a wheelchair. She also had auditory neuropathy and is deaf.
CARE TO PARTICIPATE/CONTRIBUTE?
If so, you’re more than welcome, according to Ganley.
“While we have won the Legacy of Play contest, KCOSL has a great deal of work ahead of us, and we will be actively seeking sponsors and partners,” she said. “If you are interested in helping KCOSL with this important project, please contact us.”
The email address is: KiwanisAdaptivePark@gmail.com
ABOUT THE CONTEST
The Legacy of Play contest is an international contest. In partnership with Landscape Structures, Inc., Kiwanis International asked clubs around the world to submit proposals for a playground in their community.
Each club had to explain what was special about their community and why they needed a playground. KCOSL and three dozen other clubs across the country and around the world submitted proposals. From there, representatives from Landscape Structures and Kiwanis International selected the winner.
However, clubs needed support from their respective communities, getting residents involved by voting for their playground. Of the 37 clubs that submitted, with the support of the South Lake community, the Clermont Inclusive Playground was in the top 10.
ABOUT THE KIWANIS CLUB OF SOUTH LAKE
The Kiwanis Club of South Lake meets 7:30 a.m. Thursdays at the Citrus Tower Conference Center, 2757 Citrus Tower Blvd. Visit: kcosl.org or Kiwanis.org
Editor’s note: Portions of this article furnished by Jennifer Ganley, who handles news information for the Kiwanis Club of South Lake.