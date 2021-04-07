April 17, the Kiwanis Club of South Lake is hosting a 5K fundraiser to support the Officer Buckley Scholarship Fund. The event gets underway at 4 p.m., with the race commencing at 5:30 p.m. at Suncreek Brewery in downtown Clermont.
Buckley, who served for two years as a patrol officer for the Clermont Police Department, died in April 2020 due to COVID-19.
The scholarship is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of South Lake, and one recipient each year will be chosen by the Clermont Police Department to attend the Lake Technical College, Florida Law Enforcement Academy, where they will receive 770 hours of accredited police training.
For more information on the race and scholarship program, visit the club’s Facebook page or
https://kcosl.org/annual-conrad-buckley-5k.