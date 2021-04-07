The Kiwanis Club of Clermont partnered with community organizations to make its second annual Easter basket giveaway a huge success again this year, according to organizers.
The efforts of several organizations produced over 300 baskets stuffed with snacks, books, toys, gift cards and candy for children in the community. Saturday giveaways were completed in two locations this year – Clermont and Montverde.
“Last year when the COVID-19 pandemic began, we looked for new ways to serve the children of our community in a safe manner and in a way that the children might still get to enjoy the Easter holiday with a little normalcy in their lives during that period of lock down and social distancing,” said Kiwanis volunteer Chuck Seaver.
As everyone adjusted to the new social distancing protocols, club members devised a drive-thru style pick-up system at the Clermont Elementary School student drop-off loop. The system worked well and was used again this year. A similar plan was added to the Montverde Mobile Home Community Center off Ridgefield Avenue in Montverde.
The club thanks event sponsors and partners Chief Chuck Broadway, Officer David Colon and the Clermont Police Department; City of Clermont Mayor Tim Murry; City of Clermont Council member Michele Pines, Montverde Fire Department, Central Florida Hope Center, Hispanic Health Initiatives, Read to Sydney, Kristin Jamieson Mortgage Team, Christian Men in Action and many individual volunteers.
The Kiwanis Club of Clermont welcomes those who enjoy serving the community. For more information, including meeting details and contact information, visit its Facebook page.