The annual Family Fun Day, held April 14 and organized by the Kiwanis Club of Clermont Key Club at Montverde Academy was a big success.
The event was created to build camaraderie between the students of the three Kiwanis sponsored programs at the school, the other two being the Kiwanis Builders Club and the Kiwanis K-Kids at MVA.
The day featured games, contests and team building mixed with a lot of fun. It was also the opportunity for parents to participate in the activities.
This was the second year of the event. The first took place in 2020, but was suspended in 2021 due to COVID-19.
The name of the game was Mega Jinga. The student's name is Alon Scelfo.