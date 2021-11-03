The holiday season is now in force, and for the Kiwanis Club, it recently began with its participation of the City of Groveland’s Trunk or Treat event; it was the club’s first year participating.
Also for the first time, Kiwanis participated with the Clermont Police Department’s drive thru style candy giveaway, which was held Oct. 29 at the Arts and Recreation Center. Kiwanis of Clermont followed this up the next day, participating in the City of Minneola’s Fall Festival event at Trail Head Park.
As with almost all civic groups, Kiwanis of Clermont partners with or sponsors other events, such as Read to Sydney, which is a nonprofit organization that focuses on children with reading difficulties.
Now with the holidays readying to kick into action, Kiwanis of Clermont will be hosting a number of projects.
NOVEMBER
The club will be displaying American flags at Oak Hill Cemetery Nov. 6-13 in honor of Veterans Day, which it has maintained this project since the early 1980s. (It also does the same for Memorial Day weekend). This project includes first responders who are laid to rest at Oak Hill.
DECEMBER
Kiwanis of Clermont also hosts the annual light up decorations around Center Lake, (which is between Eighth Street and West Avenue).
There are 38 displays in all. The displays are erected Thanksgiving weekend by the club and activated the same night as the downtown light up event. These remain lit until the first of the year. Businesses and individuals can sponsor a display for $200. Those funds are utilized to fund youth-related projects throughout the year. The Kiwanis of Clermont annual goal is 10K; it has been met each year.
For the third consecutive year the club will be partnering with the Wreaths Across America at Oak Hill Cemetery. Wreaths are sponsored by individuals and businesses to honor our Veterans and First Responders by placing a fresh, live wreath on each resting place. Currently there are 475 sites that are honored at Oak Hill. The wreaths will be on display Dec. 18.