The Kiwanis Club of South Lake recently awarded $500 college scholarships to five graduating seniors, all members of the Lake Minneola High School Kiwanis Key Club, which is part of an international service organization focused on providing support to others in the students’ schools and communities.
The graduates have all held club leadership positions, have outstanding high school credentials and have been admitted to their first-choice schools, according to Kiwanas spokesman David Peck.
“What is uncommon this year is that every Key Club senior gets a scholarship,” he said.
For more information, contact Peck at 215-262-5835 or davidcpeck@aol.com.