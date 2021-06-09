The Kiwanis Club of Clermont continues its community support as a Summer PopUp 2021 supporter for Thrive Clermont.
Thrive PopUps are designed for teens 13–18 years old. The program offers a safe and fun environment for them to learn new skills and hobbies from local experts. Thrive’s efforts are focused on key life skills, mentoring and career readiness and are dedicated to the physical, mental and emotional wellness of all teens. Visit Thriveclermont.org.
The Kiwanis Club of Clermont welcomes visitors to its meetings. The club meets Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m. at the Golden Corral Restaurant in Clermont, as well as at the IHOP Restaurant on U.S. 27 in Clermont at 5:30 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month.
Visit kiwanisclubofclermont.org or the club’s Facebook page.