Knickers

My name is Knickers and I am the last of my litter waiting to find my forever family. I am such a sweet boy and I love everyone.  

As I am just 5 months old, I still have lots of energy to burn and love to run and play. I am an Anatolian Shepherd Blend and estimated to be about 45-55 pounds full grown.  

I do like other friendly doggies, so if you have another friendly doggie in the home, we could be friends! If you have a plastic kiddie pool or an inground pool, I love to play in the water and love playing with other toys.

I walk well on a leash so we could go for nice walks or hikes with the family or we could play fetch in the yard.  I love my friends at The Animal League, but I am ready for my family to find me.  I am patiently waiting.


INTERESTED?

