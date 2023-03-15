This past Feb. 21, members of the Knights of Columbus Council 13240, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Clermont, dedicated an ultrasound machine to the Life’s Choices Women’s Clinic.
The cost of the device was $27,500 and the fund to purchase it came from two sources: The Knights-sponsored Central Florida Laps4Life program, and the Knights Supreme Office. Each contributed half.
The Central Florida Laps4Life is an annual event and this year’s event took place at Bishop Moore Catholic High School, in Orlando. Last year the KoC raised more than $90,000.