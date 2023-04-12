Koda the Fluff, Clermont’s world-famous pet therapy dog that rides around in a special car, is the star of a new book showcasing one of her many educational stories.
Her owner, Jena McKinstry, got together with illustrator Lindsey Moreland and penned the book “Koda the Fluff Gets a Driver’s License: A True Story!” to raise funds for charity.
McKinstry wrote the book to inspire young people to be excited for when they are old enough to get their first driving license, to raise money for Koda’s non-profit Smiles Fur Miles, Inc. and to support Moreland’s journey as an artist with autism.
“This is the first of a series of books based on Koda’s adventures in the community,” said McKinstry. “We hope to educate and, at the same time, spread the inspirational story of our Koda even further around the world. So far, the book is proving to be extremely popular.”
McKinstry and Koda’s personal journey began when she bought the dog, a nine-year-old Pomeranian, from a Chicago breeder. She wanted a dog that would be easy to train and when she found out that she and Koda shared the same December birthday, it was a done deal.
During the dark days of Covid in 2020, McKinstry started making videos of Koda at home and hosting them on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok to cheer people up.
People loved the little cutie, and when she saw a tiny car in a store months later, McKinstry wondered if she could teach Koda to ride in it so they could visit people in hospitals who were having chemotherapy.
Koda was easy to teach, and after getting the go-ahead to go into South Lake Hospital in Clermont, the pair started their journey to bring laughter and smiles to the sick, elderly and kids in the community.
“Koda took to the little car immediately,” said McKinstry. “She is such a sweet, fun and spunky little dog and a pleasure to teach, so it really wasn’t difficult to get her to sit nicely in the car with her sunglasses on.”
McKinstry added, “She also loves the attention and meeting people, and she knows that being in the car means treats. I think she understands how her presence brings so much happiness and joy to people, so she gives her best every time.”
There is a long waiting list to book Koda for an event, and McKinstry said they get requests from around the country and even New Zealand, Australia and Paris from fans who follow her videos and social media pages.
To reach out to the people who may never get to meet Koda and keep her legacy going, McKinstry and artist Moreland teamed up to produce Koda’s first book, which was first published in December 2022.
Since then, the book has sold very well. Koda has made appearances and taken part in book signings all over the county, and there are plans for subsequent books based on her real-life adventures as portrayed in her videos online.
“The book is written to educate young kids, to show love to the police force and authority figures and autism awareness,” said McKinstry. “Lindsey wants to also spread the word that autism doesn’t have to hold you back. She always wanted to be an illustrator and now her dream has come true.”
She said, “We are very proud of the book, but I’m especially proud of Koda. She is loved by everyone who meets her, and the joy she brings is unique and very special.”
“Koda the Fluff Gets a Driver’s License” is available from www.kodathefluff.com, local bookshops, Amazon and Barnes & Noble, priced $21.99.