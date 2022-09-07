“And whatsoever ye do, do it heartily, as to the Lord, and not unto men.” (Colossians 3: 23)
The information we find in the Bible is so varied we find it difficult to prioritize our favorite types. One concerns the profession of Jesus. He first and foremost was our Savior but He was, in His human, earthly work, a carpenter. To know Jesus was a tradesman gives many of us great pleasure and a feeling of worth.
The labor movement in America has a very colorful and sometimes violent history. Arguments involving union men and non-union are credible in both directions and many can see both points.
The Industrial Revolution was the transition to new manufacturing processes in Great Britain, continental Europe, and the United States, in the period from 1760 to about 1840. Continuity of industrial tools, materials and processes initiated this transitioning from custom manufacturing (individual, one-at-a-time production) to mass production.
A character in American history we mostly remember for inventing the cotton gin was Eli Whitney. Born in 1765 and died in 1825, his greater accomplishment, however, was to develop “the system of interchangeable parts.” This led to the development of the assembly line type of production and the industrialized world was changed forever.
In the early days, conditions in the factories were dangerous and even deadly. Child labor was utilized, pay was minimal and working conditions had no governance.
For those in the industrial sector, organized labor unions fought for better wages, reasonable hours and safer working conditions. The labor movement led efforts to stop child labor, give health benefits and provide aid to workers who were injured or retired. For non-union people this may seem like overkill, but for those developing work related diseases or the injured, it was very reasonable.
A combination of factors has contributed to the success of American manufacturing and the accomplishment of “the American dream” for so many. The mass production of consumer products, capitalism, unlimited opportunities, and education are a beginning of those factors.
In the early years of America, people came to America to work and improve themselves and the nation. Work was a coveted endeavor and cherished by those immigrants. People came to America from many countries, possessing the varied skills necessary to build a great nation.
We had the privilege of visiting Greenock, Scotland three years ago. Margie’s great-great-grandparents sailed from there in 1836 to the New World to start a new life. They came to work and to acquire the American Dream. They were also escaping the political and religious tyranny of the time.
“Whatsoever thy hand findeth to do, do it with all thy might.” (Ecclesiastes 9:10)
The American work ethic, in the beginning of the industrial age, apparently came in line with the teachings of God because God, without a doubt, blessed America. People worked hard and “with all their might” to build America.
“Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters.” (Colossians 3: 23)
This verse is almost a repeat of Ecclesiastes 9: 10. God is obviously teaching us to work and give it our best effort.
We work as if we were working for God, because we are.
“Behold, to the Lord your God belong heaven and the highest heavens, the earth and all that is in it.” (Deuteronomy 10:14)
Working for and toward the glory of God, can we then focus on His priorities and not our own. This is not to say God doesn’t want the best and most for us.
Our work, both our earthly vocations and our divine callings, must command our attention and we must regard the importance of both. Jesus said, in no uncertain terms, in His last words before His ascension:
“All power is given unto me in heaven and in earth. Go ye therefore, and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost: Teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you: and, lo, I am with you always, even unto the end of the world.” (Matthew 28: 18-20)
To work for Him is an honor and a privilege.
A Martin Luther King quote commanding attention is, “All Labor that uplifts humanity has dignity and should be undertaken with painstaking excellence.”
When I was young, Labor Day marked the beginning of a school year, a hunting season and the end of summer. I regret that more emphasis wasn’t placed on the importance and great sacrificial contributions the laboring people meant to our great country.
We have failed as a people to recognize and appreciate the tradesmen and laborers that built America and keep America a great nation. We have also failed to pass along positive work ethics and an appreciation for the system that allows us to work and acquire the American dream.
Let us never forget the work they did and continue to do in the building and sustaining of America. Tradesmen, laboring men and women; we salute you.
Van Yandell is a retired industrial arts teacher, an ordained evangelist and a former missionary. Formerly from Fredonia, Ky., he currently lives in Citrus County.