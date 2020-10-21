The Lake and Sumter Counties Solar Co-op has selected Optimus Solar to install solar panels for the 43-member group. Members selected Optimus Solar over seven other firms through a competitive bidding process.
“Solar makes sense for the economy, for the environment, and for homeowners and businesses making the thoughtful decision to ‘go solar,’” said Ben Pauluhn, president of Optimus Solar.
Co-op members selected the company because of its equipment, warranties and pricing. It will provide each co-op member an individualized proposal based on the group rate. By going solar as a group and choosing a single installer, members can save on costs and receive the support of group members and solar experts at Solar United Neighbors of Florida, a nonprofit and vendor-neutral organization.
SUN expands access to solar by educating Florida residents about the benefits of distributed solar energy, helping them organize group solar installations and strengthening Florida solar policies and its community of solar supporters. Partnering on the co-op are the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Lake County, Poder Latinx, Sierra Club Central Florida Group, Oklawaha Valley Audubon Society and Trout Lake Nature Center.
The co-op is open to new members until Halloween. There is no cost to join, and joining is not a commitment to purchase panels.
Visit www.solarunitedneighbors.org/lake for more information.