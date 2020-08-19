Aug. 10, Lake County began accepting applications for the Coronavirus Relief Fund Housing Assistance Program. The program is funded by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
During a special board meeting of the Lake County Board of County Commissioners, the board unanimously approved CARES funding to assist individuals and families with past due rental, mortgage and utility assistance of up to $3,000 per household. Commissioners also approved an agreement with United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties to support the review of applications and distribution of funds, subject to County Attorney approval.
Step-by-step instructions are available at http://www.ReopenLake.com to help guide applicants through the process. Additionally, the CARES Act program helpline is available Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at (352) 268-9299.
In another special meeting, the board voted unanimously to allocate $1.67 million of the County’s initial CARES Act funding to implement proactive measures to ensure a safe environment for Lake County Schools students. The funding will provide for increased janitorial services, partitions, thermometers, and temperature scanners.
The $16 million Business Assistance Grant Program that the board approved in July will not be affected.
“We committed to providing up to $16 million in CARES Act funding to our businesses, and we want to assure them that we stand by that,” said County Commissioner Sean Parks. “Funds allocated to the schools from the initial CARES Act funding distribution will be reimbursed by future CARES allocations.”