Lake County continues to accept applications for relief programs funded by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
CARES funding has been allocated to assist individuals and families with past due rental, mortgage and utility assistance of up to $3,000 per household. Residents can apply through the Coronavirus Relief Fund Housing Assistance Program.
Local for-profit and non-profit businesses can apply for funds through the CARES Small Business Assistance Grant Program, which will invest up to $16 million to assist Lake County businesses.
Step-by-step instructions for both programs are available at www.ReopenLake.com. Additionally, the CARES Act program helpline is available Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 352-268-9299.