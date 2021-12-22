TAVARES – This Christmas, surprise your family with the gift that keeps on giving: a shelter cat or dog brought directly to your home by a jolly elf on Christmas Eve.
The Lake County Animal Shelter is hosting its “Operation Santa Paws” adoption event allowing residents who adopt an eligible pet from Dec. 20-23 to schedule their arrival for Christmas Eve on Friday, Dec. 24. There is no extra charge for this special delivery to a Lake County home but space is limited.
Additionally, the shelter is offering “pawtificates,” gift certificates for pet adoptions at the Lake County Animal Shelter. Pawtificates are available for purchase for $10 for two cats or $20 for a dog.
Pet adoptions include vaccinations, microchip, personalized identification card, spay or neuter procedures, and a lifetime of love. Pawtificates do not expire and make great gifts for those who are considering pet adoption.
“Our hope through these promotions is to find “furever homes” for our homeless pets this holiday season. We would love for all of our pets to have a home for the holidays,” said Whitney Boylston, director of the Lake County Animal Shelter.
The Lake County Animal Shelter is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from noon-6 p.m., and noon-5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. The shelter is closed Wednesdays and holidays.
To find out more about the Lake County Animal Shelter, visit 12280 County Road 448, Tavares, or call 352-343-9688.
For the most up-to-date information and photos of adoptable animals, follow the shelter on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LakeCountyAnimalShelter or visit https://lakecountyfl.gov/animal-services.
Samantha Shylkofski is the Lead Public Information Officer for Lake County. She may be reached at: sshylkofski@lakecountyfl.gov