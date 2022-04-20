TAVARES — The Lake County Animal Shelter is launching a new Wellness Hour program for the public to schedule vaccines, microchipping and/or testing at the shelter.
Wellness Hour appointments are offered in partnership with students in the Veterinary Assisting program at Lake Technical College and the Lake County Animal Shelter veterinary team.
“This program provides a learning opportunity for our resident Lake Tech students, promotes the health of pets in our community, and aids in proactive reunification of lost pets,” said Whitney Boylston, director of the Lake County Animal Shelter.
Wellness Hour services are available for cats and dogs. Appointments for Wellness Hour services are required and can be scheduled by visiting https://bit.ly/LCASWellnessHour. Wellness Hour services are not a substitute for an annual visit to a private veterinarian and only healthy pets will be seen.
WELLNESS HOUR SERVICES
- $10/$20 Rabies Vaccine (1 or 3 years)
- $10 Combo Vaccine (FVRCP-cat/DA2PP-dog)
- $10 Bordetella Vaccine (dog)
- $10 HW Test (dog)
- $10 FIV/FeLV Test (cat)
- $5 Deworming
- $10 Microchip
- $7 Pet ID Tag (voluntary registration)
TO BRING YOUR CAT OR DOG
The shelter is located at:
12280 County Road 448
Tavares
Hours are:
Noon-6 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
Noon-5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The shelter is closed Wednesdays and holidays
TO LEARN MORE
Visit: https://lakecountyfl.gov/animal-services
On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LakeCountyAnimalShelter
Samantha Shylkofski is the Lead Public Information Officer for Lake County. She may be reached at: sshylkofski@lakecountyfl.gov