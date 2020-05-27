The Lake County Animal Shelter is now using facial recognition technology to identify lost dogs and cats, offering pet owners an additional tool to help lost and adoptable dogs and cats find their forever home.
This new partnership with Finding Rover will enable every dog and cat that enters the shelter to be registered on the Finding Rover platform. Users of Finding Rover can search the shelter and surrounding areas from their smartphone or computer as a way to find their missing pet, a neighbor’s missing pet, the family of a found pet, or for adoptable pets.
Every dog and cat that leaves the shelter through a reunion or an adoption can remain protected on Finding Rover when the pet parent registers with the same email address that the shelter has on file. If that dog or cat ever gets lost, their record will already be in the system, and identifying that pet will be a snap.
“Dogs and cats are beloved family members, and if he or she goes missing, it can be devastating to everyone involved. We want to do everything we can to safeguard our pets from being lost forever. Registering on this new platform is another step all pet parents should take to further protect their furry family members,” said Whitney Boylston, Director of the Lake County Animal Shelter.
Registration is free. Visit FindingRover.com/Join. There, residents can upload their pet’s photo, enter a few details about their pet, along with their address information.
Additionally, residents can view the shelter’s found and adoptable pets on Finding Rover.
To find out more about the Lake County Animal Shelter, visit 28123 County Road 561, Tavares, or call 352-343-9688. For the most up-to-date information and photos of adoptable animals, follow the shelter on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LakeCountyAnimalShelter and Twitter at www.twitter.com/lakeshelterpets.