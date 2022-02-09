TAVARES — Looking to find that special someone? The Lake County Animal Shelter will waive adoption fees in February during its “Meet Your Match” pet adoption promotion.
“We encourage everyone to come out, meet our pets in need of loving homes,” said Whitney Boylston, director of the Lake County Animal Shelter.
Adoptions include effective sterilization, initial vaccinations, microchip, personalized ID tag and a lifetime of love. The public can visit https://bit.ly/LCAS-PetAdoptions to see available pets and make an appointment to visit the shelter.
The shelter is located at 12280 County Road 448 in Tavares. It is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from noon-6 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from noon-5 p.m. The shelter is closed Wednesdays and holidays.
For more information about the shelter, visit https://lakecountyfl.gov/offices/animal_services/ or follow the shelter on social media at https://www.facebook.com/LakeCountyAnimalShelter/
