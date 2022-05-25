TAVARES— Lake County Board Chairman Sean Parks is inviting the public to attend Coffee & Conversation, an outreach meeting to be held starting 8 a.m., Friday, June 3 at Cheeser’s Palace Café, 707 W. Montrose St., downtown Clermont.
Meeting guests will also include Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnel; Lake County School Board Member Marc Dodd, who represents District 3; and Clermont City Councilor Ebo Enstuah, who represents District 4.
Parks regularly hosts Coffee & Conversations to offer convenient opportunities for South Lake County residents to speak one-on-one with various officials representing the county.
For more information about Coffee & Conversations, contact Chairman Parks at: sparks@lakecountyfl.gov
Samantha Shylkofski is the lead public information officer for Lake County. She may be reached at: sshylkofski@lakecountyfl.gov