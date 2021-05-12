May 3, the Lake County Board of County Commissioners kicked off a series of meetings to be held in each of its districts in the coming months. The first meeting was for District 1, which is represented by Commissioner Doug Shields, and was held at the Cagan Crossings Community Library in Clermont.
Subsequent meetings will take place in the other four Commission Districts. The dates, times and locations of those meetings will be provided at a later date.
The meetings will not be live streamed, and the public is encouraged to attend.
For more information, contact Niki Booth at nbooth@lakecountyfl.gov or 352-343-9888 and follow the Lake County Government at www.facebook.com/LakeCountyFLBCC.