As part of Lake County’s effort to promote public health and safety amid COVID-19, Lake County Board of County Commissioners meetings will be held virtually, as authorized by Gov. Ron DeSantis’s Executive Order 20-69.
Members of the public can view each agenda and board meeting via livestream, by visiting www.lakecountyfl.gov/boardmeeting. Public comments can be made in three ways: prior to meetings, via the Zoom app or by calling in.
Virtual board meetings will continue until further notice, and the next board meeting will be May 5 at 9 a.m. All advisory committee meetings have been suspended, including Code Enforcement and Planning & Zoning meetings and hearings.
To sign up for the latest emergency notifications regarding COVID-19, text COVIDUPDATE to 888777 or visit www.lakecountyfl.gov/COVID-19 and follow Emergency Management at www.facebook.com/LakeCountyFLEmergencyManagement and www.twitter.com/lakeemergency. For the latest information, residents can call the Citizens Information Line at 352-253-9999.