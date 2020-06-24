The Lake County most recent annual financial reports, for fiscal year 2018-2019, are available online. Two versions are available, the 200-plus page Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) and a summarized version called the Citizens’ Annual Financial Report. The comprehensive report provides in-depth detail about the sources and uses of county funds, as well as revenues and expenses of business-type activities. Both reports are available on the Lake County Clerk’s website, www.lakecountyclerk.org, and on the county’s website, www.lakecountyfl.gov. They are also available by contacting the Clerk’s Finance Department at 352-343-9808.