The Lake County Clerk’s Office recently received two awards from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA).
The first award is a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the 2019 Lake County Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (Annual Financial Report), while the second award is for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting for the 2019 Lake County Citizens’ Annual Financial Report (PAFR). This is the 39th consecutive year of receiving the Annual Financial Report award, and the 10th year for the PAFR award.
“It is important that we present these financial documents in a way that clearly communicates the overall financial picture for Lake County,” said Gary Cooney, Lake County Clerk and Comptroller. “I would like to thank our chief financial officer, Kristy Mullane, and the team of professional finance staff who thoroughly reviewed, and meticulously compiled the documents that earned the recognition of the GFOA.”
The Annual Financial Report includes financial information for the Lake County Board of County Commissioners, Clerk of Courts, Sheriff, Tax Collector, Property Appraiser and Supervisor of Elections, as well as dependent special districts and other agencies of the County. The PAFR is a smaller, summarized report of the financials. Both reports are prepared with support from all of the agencies.
According to the GFOA, the awards represent a significant achievement by a government and its management. The judging is done by an impartial panel, which looks at whether the report communicates an organization’s financial story and motivates users to read the documents.
To view a copy of the award-winning Annual Financial Report and PAFR for Fiscal Year 2019, visit www.lakecountyclerk.org/county_finance/board_accounting.aspx.