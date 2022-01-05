If you’ve recorded any official documents recently, such as deeds and notices of commencement, you may receive official-looking notices from companies that promise to provide a report of property data for a service fee.
“These companies gather contact information from public records on recently recorded documents, then use that information to target residents with official-looking mailers that offer services and information that are readily available and free to our customers,” said Gary Cooney, Lake County’s Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller.
The Lake County Clerk said the information typically can be found on government websites, including these county local offices:
Lake County Clerk, https://officialrecords.lakecountyclerk.org, allows free access to recorded deeds and provides information on recorded properties, such as the recording date, sale amount, legal description and property owner.
Lake County Property Appraiser’s Office, https://lakecopropappr.com, provides information on property values, property tax exemptions, tax estimates, comparable sales and Geographic Information System (GIS) assessment maps.
Lake County Tax Collector’s Office, www.laketax.com, has records of tax amounts by year and information on tax delinquencies.
Lake County Board of County Commissioners, www.lakecountyfl.gov, maintains information about a property’s zoning, flood determination, and permits on unincorporated properties.
The Lake County Clerk’s Office offers residents a free recording notification service that notifies property owners when documents are recorded into Lake County’s Official Records, as well.
To sign up for the Clerk’s Fraud Protection Service, visit www.LakeCountyClerk.org/Fraud. For questions related to recording of documents, contact the Clerk’s Official Records Division at 352-253-2600.