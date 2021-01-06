With recent temperatures dropping frequently in the past few weeks, Lake County has activated shelters periodically for those vulnerable to cold weather.
LakeXpress, Lake County’s fixed route transportation service, provides free transportation to riders who indicate they are traveling to a cold weather shelter. The service from Clermont, Eustis and Leesburg helps people get to shelters in Eustis and Fruitland Park. Masks are required, and the Florida Department of Health conducts COVID-19 screening at each shelter, as well as offering hepatitis A and flu vaccinations.
For more information about preparing for extreme cold weather events, visit www.floridadisaster.org/hazards/extreme-cold. Nonprofit and faith-based organizations that wish to offer sheltering assistance should contact Lake County Emergency Management at 352-343-9420.