The Lake County Comic Con will take place 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 21 at Trilogy Orlando, 100 Falling Acorn Ave., Groveland. Tickets are $8 and can be purchased at the door the day of event, or online: lakecountycomiccon.com
The event will feature comic book artists and writers, more than 60 art, comic book and toy vendors, as well as local talent and the opportunity for cosplay.
Among those attending will be:
Aaron Pohara: Creator and writer on The Book of Lyaxia
John Crowther: Writer and creator of the Rochelle series (currently published by Antarctic Press). He also writes a series of biographical wrestling comics; plus is the comic book creator and writer for Heavy Metal Magazine.
Brian Manowitz, the Vegan Black Metal Chef: Youtuber and author of the Seitanic Spellbook.
Daniel Govar: Marvel Comics artist on Thanos: A God Among Us.
Gary Allen Barker: Longtime artist on Garfield. Former artist on Marvel Comics, The Incredible Hulk, and DC Comics Peacemaker.
JJ Cohen: Actor in 3rd Rock from the Sun, 976-EVIL, Almost Famous, Amazing Stories, Back to the Future 1, 2, and 3 and V: The Series.
Joshua Perez: Illustrator on The Transformers.
Mike Spicer: Colorist on DC Comics Swamp Thing, and Marvel Comics Beta Ray Bill.
Randy Hogan: Former professional wrestler for NWA and WCW
Stephanie Phillips: DC Comics writer on Batman: Legends of the Dark Knight, Harley Quinn, Sensational Wonder Woman and Rick & Morty.
More guests announced weekly and directions to Trilogy may be found on lakecountycomiccon.com.
Face Masks are strongly encouraged for individuals that have not been vaccinated against Covid-19. No smoking or Vape in building allowed. No animals. Please try to Social Distance as well as possible.