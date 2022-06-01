The Lake County Board of County Commissioners will remember the Colonial Patriots who fought for our freedom by dedicating a liberty tree in a public ceremony on June 2 outside of David W. Jordan Lake County Tax Collector’s office in South Lake County, located at 1505 Hooks St. in Clermont. The public is invited to attend.
The original Liberty Tree was so named in Boston in 1765 when a large elm tree was used as a gathering place for protestors of the Stamp Act. Other liberty trees soon arose, and patriots often gathered beneath the branches seeking wisdom and support. As these trees came to symbolize American liberty, the liberty tree in South Lake County will serve as a reminder of our Founding Fathers and an inspiration to future generations who will gather in its shade.
“We are looking forward to dedicating a new liberty tree at the David W. Jordan Lake County Tax Collector’s office in South Lake County,” said Chairman Sean Parks. “Our liberty trees stand to remind all Lake County residents and visitors of the courage and bravery it took to create this wonderful nation.”
A 100-gallon Bald Cypress tree to serve as the liberty tree in South Lake County.
Ample parking for the event is available at David W. Jordan Lake County Tax Collector’s office in South Lake.
For more information, contact Andrea Kennard at akennard@lakecountyfl.gov or 352-343-9850.