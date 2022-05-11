The Lake County Board of County Commissioners will remember Ray Goodgame during a public unveiling of the street sign for Ray Goodgame Parkway on May 16 outside of Rooms To Go, located at 16350 State Road 50 in Clermont. The public is invited to attend.
“I am honored to celebrate my friend, Ray Goodgame, who was a champion for South Lake County and the City of Clermont during his 15-year tenure as Council Member,” said Chairman Sean Parks. “I hope that Ray Goodgame Parkway will remind all Lake County residents and visitors of his dedicated service to our community.”
Ray Goodgame Parkway is the new name of Hartle Road in Clermont. Street signs have been replaced to reflect the change.
WANT TO GO?
Ample parking for the event is available for free in the Rooms To Go parking lot.
For more information, contact Andrea Kennard at akennard@lakecountyfl.gov or 352-343-9850.
