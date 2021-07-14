Special to the News Leader
Eustis —All Florida residents are now eligible to receive any COVID-19 vaccine as prescribed by the Food and Drug Administration. The Pfizer vaccine is authorized for persons 12 and up (all minors must be accompanied by a parent/legal guardian).
The Florida Department of Health in Lake County (DOH-Lake) COVID-19 immunization/testing sites schedule instituted the week of July 6 and will remain in effect until further notice*(pending any impact of Hurricane Elsa).
In Clermont, the DOH-Lake Community Health Site, 560 W. DeSoto Street, is open from 8 a.m.-noon, Monday through Friday. Available will be first and second Pfizer vaccine doses and COVID-19 testing. No appointment is necessary. (* Dates and times are subject to change.)
FOR MORE INFORMATION
To find a COVID-19 vaccine elsewhere, visit: vaccines.gov, text your zip code to 438829 or call 1-800-232-0233.
To find a testing site near you visit: https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/testing-sites/
For the latest local immunization information, visit: lake.floridahealth.gov, or on Twitter at @FLHealthLake.
For questions, please call the DOH-Lake COVID-19 Hotline at 352-801-2755 Monday- Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
For general information on COVID-19 in Florida, visit www.floridahealth.gov/covid-19, email covid-19@flhealth.gov or call 866-779-6121.