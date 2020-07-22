Lake County now offers an online testing site locator tool that allows users to find COVID-19 testing sites in Lake County. Users can enter their address and quickly identify where the closest testing site is, the type of tests offered, the address of the location and the cost of the test. A user can select a point on the map or enter an address in the search bar, and locator will create a radius around the given location based on the number of miles selected by the user.
To access the tool, go to https://www.lakecountyfl.gov/COVID-19, scroll down to TESTING, and click the link shown under “Testing Site Locator.”
COVID-19 testing information is subject to change, and site closures may occur due to inclement weather or other unforeseen events. Visit www.lakecountyfl.gov/COVID-19 for the latest testing information. To sign up for emergency mobile notifications regarding COVID-19, text COVIDUPDATE to 888777 and follow LakeCountyFLEmergencyManagement on Facebook and at www.twitter.com/lakeemergency. For the latest information, residents can call the Citizens Information Line at 352-253-999 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.