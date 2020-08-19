Free COVID-19 testing by the Florida Department of Health in Lake County (DOH-Lake) is now taking place at a new south Lake County location – DOH-Lake Clermont WIC, 560 W. DeSoto Street in Clermont – until further notice.
Testing is offered Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–noon (or sooner, if test kits run out). Appointments are not necessary.
Testing is on a first-come, first-served basis, and it is recommended to call the DOH-Lake hotline at (352) 742-4830 prior to visiting a site to ensure that testing is still available. Testing also is available at Lake-Sumter State College, 9501 US Highway 441 in Leesburg.
Lake County offers an online testing site locator tool that allows users to identify where the closest COVID-19 testing sites are located, type of tests offered and test cost.
To access the tool, go to https://www.lakecountyfl.gov/COVID-19, scroll down to TESTING, and click the link shown under “Testing Site Locator.”