The Florida Department of Health in Lake County (DOH-Lake) offers free COVID-19 testing to residents and non-residents, including children, at two locations. No testing criteria is required, and appointments are not necessary.
Testing is on a first-come, first-served basis, and it is recommended to call the DOH-Lake hotline prior to visiting a testing site to ensure that testing is still available. The hotline is (352) 742-4830.
Testing at Lake-Sumter State College, 9501 US Highway 441, Leesburg, and South Lake High School, 15600 Silver Eagle Rd., Groveland, is available until further notice. The schedule is Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–noon (or sooner, if test kits run out).
COVID-19 testing information is subject to change, and site closures may occur due to inclement weather or other unforeseen events.
Lake County offers an online testing site locator tool that allows users to enter their address or select a point on the map and quickly identify where the closest COVID-19 testing sites are located, the type of tests offered and the cost of the test.
To access the tool, go to https://www.lakecountyfl.gov/COVID-19, scroll down to TESTING, and click the link shown under “Testing Site Locator.”
If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, call your doctor immediately. If you have trouble breathing or other concerning symptoms, call 911 for immediate help. If you do not have a doctor, call 352-742-4830 for testing guidance.
Many insurance companies are providing waivers for paid testing and offering other types of assistance in response to COVID-19. A list of these resources is available on the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation website at https://www.floir.com/Office/Coronavirus-COVID-19.aspx.
Visit www.lakecountyfl.gov/COVID-19 for the latest testing information. To sign up for emergency mobile notifications regarding COVID-19, text COVIDUPDATE to 888777 and follow “LakeCountyFLEmergencyManagement” on Facebook and at www.twitter.com/lakeemergency. Residents also can call the Citizens Information Line at 352-253-9999 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.