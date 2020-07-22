Early voting for the upcoming Primary Election will be Aug. 6 through Aug. 15, according to the Lake County Supervisor of Elections. Sites will be open between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily during the early voting period.
Election Day is Aug. 18.
During the early voting period, voters may choose any one of 11 sites in which to cast their ballot, according to Lake County Supervisor Alan Hays.
“We hope to avoid lines this year and encourage voters to take advantage of early voting instead of waiting to vote at their assigned precinct on Election Day,” Hays said. “We are taking all the necessary measures to ensure voter and election worker safety. All equipment will be sanitized throughout the day, and election workers will be wearing the appropriate personal protective equipment.”
Lake County Early Voting Locations
Cagan Crossings Community Library, 16729 Cagan Oaks, Clermont 34714
Clermont Arts and Recreation Center, 3700 S. U.S. Highway 27, Clermont 34711*
Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont 34711
Eustis Service Center, 301 W. Ward Avenue, Eustis 32726
Lady Lake Public Library, 225 W. Guava St, 2nd Floor, Lady Lake 32159
County Administration Building, 315 W. Main Street, 2nd Floor, Tavares 32778
Leesburg Public Library, 100 E. Main St., Leesburg 34748
Minneola City Hall, 800 N. U.S. Highway 27, Minneola 34715
Southside Umatilla Community Center, 17107 Ball Park Road, Umatilla 32784
Supervisor of Elections Office, 1898 E. Burleigh Blvd., Tavares 32778
W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly St., Mount Dora 32757*
*indicates a new location.
Voters also can request a Vote-by-Mail ballot until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8. See the adjacent article.
Sample ballots will be mailed to all voters who have not opted to vote by mail. Voters are encouraged to mark up and bring their sample ballots with them to the polls, so they can easily transfer their selections to the actual ballot. This will help minimize the amount of time spent in the privacy booth, improve wait times and help the elections run more smoothly.
For more information, visit www.LakeVotes.com.