LEESBURG — Florida Interim Education Commissioner Jacob Oliva has named Stacia Werner, assistant principal of Beverly Shores Elementary School in Leesburg, as the 2022 Florida Assistant Principal of the Year.
A representative from the Florida Department of Education joined Superintendent Diane Kornegay and other district leaders in making the surprise announcement at the school.
“Stacia Werner is the best of the best and worthy of the honor of Florida’s Assistant Principal of the Year,” Superintendent Kornegay said. “Her strength in improving student achievement is matched by her ability to create a strong and supportive school culture, a place where everyone wants to be.”
Werner joined Lake County Schools in 2014 as an instructional coach. She later served as a curriculum resource teacher at Treadway Elementary and was appointed assistant principal at Beverly Shores Elementary in 2019. She oversees Title I events and is an administrator of first/fourth/fifth grade Exceptional Student Education and academic coaches. She also is the school’s safety and health coordinator and the administrative liaison for the School Advisory Council.
Since joining the school’s turnaround effort in 2019, Werner’s commitment, enthusiasm and passion have not wavered. She is widely recognized for modeling the values and attitudes necessary for student achievement, and her coaching background provides a unique capacity to build student relationships. Werner also works with teachers on instructional practices, meets with parents and community partners, and maintains a core commitment to academic growth.
The 2022 Florida Assistant Principal of the Year receives a $2,500 prize.
