TAVARES — Lake County and the Office of Public Safety Support have been approved for re-accreditation as an Accredited Center of Excellence (ACE) for emergency dispatching. The re-accreditation is awarded by the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch (IAED) and is effective for a period of three years.
This distinction reflects the dedication of staff in meeting the highest standards of care and practice available for emergency dispatch centers. To receive this re-accreditation, an organization must demonstrate strong local oversight, rigorous quality processes, and a commitment to data-driven, continuous improvements.
The IAED sets the standards for excellence in emergency dispatching, and ensures that dispatching is safe, fast, effective, and as up to date as possible. The organization researches, produces, and maintains standards for medical, fire, and other dispatch types, including police and nurse triage.
Lake County and the Office of Public Safety Support originally received accreditation in 2009 and continues to maintain compliance. The Office of Public Safety Support provides dispatch services for Lake County Fire Rescue and Lake County EMS as well as all municipal fire departments in Lake County.
The emergency dispatch center was recently remodeled, replacing 11 obsolete console positions. The new furniture and upgrades were designed for the 24/7/365 environment of a 9-1-1 center and provides the ergonomics necessary for today’s telecommunicators. The expansion added an additional five positions to the center’s maximum capacity to allow for future growth and expanded services to support Lake County.
For more information, contact the Office of Public Safety Support at (352) 343-9458.
Samantha Shylkofski is the Lead Public Information Officer for Lake County. She may be reached at: sshylkofski@lakecountyfl.gov