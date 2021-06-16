Seek Shelter
Public Shelters

 

East Ridge High

13322 Excalibur Road, Clermont

 

East Ridge Middle

13201 Excalibur Road, Clermont

 

Eustis High

1300 E. Washington Ave., Eustis

 

Leesburg High

1401 Yellow Jacket Way, Leesburg

 

Mount Dora High

700 N. Highland St., Mt. Dora

 

Tavares High

603 N. New Hampshire Ave., Tavares

 

Public and Pet Friendly

Mascotte Elementary

460 Midway Ave., Mascotte

Round Lake Elementary

31333 Round Lake Road, Mt. Dora

 

Spring Creek Elementary

44440 Spring Creek Road, Paisley

 

Treadway Elementary

10619 Treadway School Road, Leesburg

 

 

Public and Pet Friendly and 

Special Needs

Astatula Elementary

13925 Florida Ave., Astatula

 

Leesburg Elementary

2229 South St., Leesburg

 

Lost Lake Elementary

1901 Johns Lake Road, Clermont

 

Umatilla Elementary

401 Lake St., Umatilla

 Villages Elementary

695 Rolling Acres Road, Lady Lake

 

If you need to go to a public shelter, the CDC recommends bringing items that can help protect you and others from COVID-19, such as hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, bar or liquid soap, disinfectant wipes (if available) and two masks for each person. (Children under two years old and people having trouble breathing should not wear face coverings.) Visit https://bit.ly/3wfqPEn.

