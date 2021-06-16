Be sure to confirm the following details with appropriate government authorities, as information is subject to change. Visit https://bit.ly/2Tp1EjZ.
Public Shelters
East Ridge High
13322 Excalibur Road, Clermont
East Ridge Middle
13201 Excalibur Road, Clermont
Eustis High
1300 E. Washington Ave., Eustis
Leesburg High
1401 Yellow Jacket Way, Leesburg
Mount Dora High
700 N. Highland St., Mt. Dora
Tavares High
603 N. New Hampshire Ave., Tavares
Public and Pet Friendly
Mascotte Elementary
460 Midway Ave., Mascotte
Round Lake Elementary
31333 Round Lake Road, Mt. Dora
Spring Creek Elementary
44440 Spring Creek Road, Paisley
Treadway Elementary
10619 Treadway School Road, Leesburg
Public and Pet Friendly and
Special Needs
Astatula Elementary
13925 Florida Ave., Astatula
Leesburg Elementary
2229 South St., Leesburg
Lost Lake Elementary
1901 Johns Lake Road, Clermont
Umatilla Elementary
401 Lake St., Umatilla
Villages Elementary
695 Rolling Acres Road, Lady Lake
If you need to go to a public shelter, the CDC recommends bringing items that can help protect you and others from COVID-19, such as hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, bar or liquid soap, disinfectant wipes (if available) and two masks for each person. (Children under two years old and people having trouble breathing should not wear face coverings.) Visit https://bit.ly/3wfqPEn.