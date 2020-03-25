Lake County is encouraging the use of online services whenever possible as a precautionary measure to help reduce person-to-person transmission of COVID-19.
Digital services available in lieu of an office visit:
● Apply for a permit.
● Apply for zoning clearance and zoning permit.
● Access historical maps, interactive maps and more.
● Access the events calendar.
● Apply as a vendor and track the status of current bids/RFPs.
● Register to vote.
In addition, penalties incurred regarding deadlines after March 1 will be extended inclusively, until further notice. Local law enforcement is cooperating and will recognize these extensions.
A complete list of services and links are available on the County website at https://lakecountyfl.gov/online_services. Mail-in services also are available via P.O. Box 327, Tavares FL 32778.
For County updates regarding COVID-19, visit https://lakecountyfl.gov/COVID-19 and follow the Lake County Emergency Management Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LakeCountyFLEmergencyManagement.